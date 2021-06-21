Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton in Sweet Father's Day Message: "We Love U"

Gwen Stefani's latest tribute to Blake Shelton proves she and her kids are happy anywhere with the country superstar.
On Sunday, June 20, the "Cool" singer, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, took to social media to gush over her fiancé on a very special day. "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know," Gwen wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Blake and her sons Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7, "we love u so much @blakeshelton gx."
In the cute pics, the "God's Country" singer can be seen spending time with Gwen's boys on his ranch in Oklahoma, as well on a stage before one of his performances.
As for his stepdad title, Blake previously opened up about how much the three boys mean to him. "There's definitely nothing easy about it," he admitted in a February interview on radio show The Ride With Kimo & Heather. "I don't know if it's as hard or harder or not as hard as being an actual biological parent, you know?"
Blake actually grew up with a stepdad of his own, so he knows how important the role is. "I love my stepfather, and I looked up to him. And he's like a father to me," he shared. "So, you know, I have a good inspiration in my life to how to do this and the kind of stepdad I want to be."
The artist, who got engaged to Gwen in October, went on to add, "I can't imagine my life without these kids now."
In addition to Father's Day, Blake also recently celebrated his 45th birthday. For the special occasion on June 18, Gwen surprised her longtime love with a party. Alongside footage from the festivities, Gwen wrote to her Instagram followers, "celebrating my besties b day today love u @blakeshelton."
And it's no doubt that celebrations are expected to continue this summer for the stars, who've been dropping hints about their upcoming wedding. In fact, it was less than two weeks ago that Gwen got together with her loved ones for an intimate bridal shower. As she teased on social media, "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate...I'm getting married!"
Talk about a sweet escape.