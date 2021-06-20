Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Share Sweet New Photos of Baby Girl for Father's Day

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad! To mark the occasion, he and fiancée Brittany Matthews' have shared adorable new pics of their baby girl.

By Corinne Heller Jun 20, 2021 10:06 PMTags
BabiesHolidaysFather's Day
Watch: Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Shares Mother-Daughter Pic

Happy first Father's Day, Patrick Mahomes!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a dad, having welcomed daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes with fiancée Brittany Matthews back in February. On Sunday, June 20, the couple shared rare and adorable photos of their 4-month-old baby girl.

"Happy 1st Fathers Day!!!" Brittany, 25, wrote on Instagram, alongside a collection of family pics. "We love you [red heart emoji]."

Patrick, 25, commented on the post with seven red heart emojis.

On his Instagram Story, the NFL star shared one of the pics from Brittany's post, commenting with more red heart emojis. The photo he chose shows him sitting in a pool and cradling little Sterling, who is dressed adorably in a pink leopard-print swimsuit and is also sporting pink sunglasses on her head. 

Another photo from Brittany's Father's Day tribute shows the baby resting on her dad as he lays on a couch and kisses her head. In a couple of other pics, Patrick holds Sterling while on a private jet.

photos
Stars Celebrating Father's Day 2021

See Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews' adorable pics of their baby girl:

Instagram / Patrick Mahomes
2021: Family of 3

In February 2021, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews welcomed their first child, daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes. They shared their first pic as a family of three the following Easter in April (pictured here).

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Smile!

In June, Patrick celebrated his first Father's Day as a dad and he and Brittany Matthews shared new photos of their little girl.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Flying in Style

Patrick and baby Sterling pose for another pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Taking a Trip

Patrick and his baby girl pose for a pic on a private jet.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Pool Time

Dad and daughter chill out in the pool.

Instagram / Brittany Matthews
Chilling With Dad

Patrick kisses his baby girl.

