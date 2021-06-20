How Kim Kardashian Honored Kanye West on First Father's Day Since Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian is celebrating her first Father's Day since she filed for divorce from Kanye West.

For the holiday on Sunday, June 20, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared on her Instagram page a collection of throwback photos of the dads in her life, starting with an image of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian kissing their late father, Robert Kardashian, followed by a pic of her soon-to-be ex-husband with their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

"Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads in our lives!" Kim wrote. "Love you unconditionally!!!"

Kim then included in her Father's Day tribute more pics, in this order: Her mom Kris Jenner's ex Caitlyn Jenner with her family; brother Rob Kardashian with his daughter Dream Kardashian, 4; Kourtney's ex Scott Disick with their kids Mason Disick, 11, Penelope Disick, 8, and Reign Disick, 6; Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson with their daughter True Thompson, 3; and Travis Scott with his and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster, 3.