Carly Waddell Says She Talked Herself "Into Staying Alive" While Being Rushed to the Hospital

Watch : Carly Waddell in "Rough Shape" After Being Rushed to Hospital

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell is opening up about her recent health scare.

The reality TV personality took to Instagram to detail the events that led her to being transported to the hospital by an ambulance last week. Although Carly explained that she's still unsure what caused her medical emergency, she discussed the pain she was experiencing ahead of her flight.

"I know you guys are wondering what happened to me on Monday (June 14)," she began her 15-minute clip. "I was waiting in line for the plane [and] started having some really bad intestinal cramps. And when I say really bad, they were what I would compare to contractions. They were unbelievably bad."

When describing the cramps, the ABC star explained that they "kept hitting and kept hitting and I couldn't breathe."

The pain was so intense that she "got super, super hot and super, super nauseous and I stopped being able to see and I stopped being able to hear."