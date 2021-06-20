Carly Waddell Says She Talked Herself "Into Staying Alive" While Being Rushed to the Hospital

Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell is opening up about her recent health scare.
The reality TV personality took to Instagram to detail the events that led her to being transported to the hospital by an ambulance last week. Although Carly explained that she's still unsure what caused her medical emergency, she discussed the pain she was experiencing ahead of her flight.
"I know you guys are wondering what happened to me on Monday (June 14)," she began her 15-minute clip. "I was waiting in line for the plane [and] started having some really bad intestinal cramps. And when I say really bad, they were what I would compare to contractions. They were unbelievably bad."
When describing the cramps, the ABC star explained that they "kept hitting and kept hitting and I couldn't breathe."
The pain was so intense that she "got super, super hot and super, super nauseous and I stopped being able to see and I stopped being able to hear."
Just as the plane was about to take off, The Bachelor alum revealed that she got up from her seat and ended up passing out. However, she was caught by a passenger before hitting the ground and soon after regained consciousness.
Following the incident, Carly said the fire department arrived and transported her out of the airport in a wheelchair since she was unsure she could walk. At first, she said they asked if she was able to be taken home, but after checking her vitals, they noticed her blood pressure was "way too low."
Because her blood pressure continued to decrease, Carly explained that she was rushed to the hospital. According to her, it was in that moment that she had to fight to stay alive.
"I could tell my body was giving out," the Bachelor Nation star shared. "And I had to talk myself...'This is not the way you go out.' I was laying there with my eyes closed and pep-talking myself into staying alive."
It's been nearly a week since she was hospitalized. However, Carly revealed that doctors still haven't given her a precise answer as to what happened.
"They basically still don't know what was going on," she explained. "They said it was probably a virus or bacteria that just got me and got me really good. Ever since that day, I'm still having really bad intestinal cramps but they're not like they were. But they're not great. And randomly getting nauseous."
On Monday, June 14, Carly's ex, Evan Bass, was the first to announce that she had been hospitalized.
"Carly's first ambulance ride - she's gonna be ok and, my goodness, this brings back some memories," Evan captioned his post at the time, alongside a photo of Carly lying in the hospital bed. "Thanks for all the prayers and support. After 9 hours we left the hospital but she's still in pretty rough shape and may have to go back. Continued thoughts and prayers are so appreciated. And she knows she's beloved."
He later added, "I know y'all wanna know what's going on but it's her health and story to tell if she wants to share. (I did get her permission to share photo from earlier so you can relax Jan from Wisconsin.) In all the madness, she lost her phone and really needs to rest so it might be a bit."
In her Instagram video, Carly expressed how thankful she was Evan was by her side the whole time.
The exes, who split in December 2020, share two children together.