Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Look Cozier Than Ever in Her Father's Day 2021 Tribute

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appear cozier than ever this Father's Day as they continue to act like a couple again following their 2019 split but remain mum about the status of their relationship.

For the holiday on Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a throwback photo of herself nuzzling the rapper as he holds up their now 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. No one is looking at the camera in the picture, which appears to have been taken on a luxury boat, as the toddler is staring at what appears to be a cove. Kylie is dressed in a white smocked drop-waist dress with puffed sleeves.

"Happy fathers day @travisscott [white heart emoji]," Kylie captioned the photo. "One day isn't enough to honor the dad you are. We are so blessed to have you.. [white heart emoji]."

A day earlier, Travis shared on his Instagram Story a video of a massive display of flowers, captioning the clip, "Early Father's Day love."