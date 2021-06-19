Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham's Baby Girl Reunites With Twin Brother as She Leaves Hospital

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just received the "best early Father's Day gift."
Ahead of the special holiday, which occurs tomorrow on Sunday, June 20, The Bachelor alum shared the heartwarming news that his newborn daughter is out of the hospital after being placed in the NICU. Moreover, Lauren Burnham, who gave birth to their twins exactly one week ago, also celebrated the family update.
"Best early Father's Day gift, our baby girl is home!" the proud dad captioned his Instagram post on Saturday, June 19, alongside several images of him holding his little ones. "Lauren surprised me this morning when she came home from the hospital with her."
On Instagram Stories, Lauren opened up about how she was feeling these last few days while her baby girl was in the hospital.
"I just felt like I needed to pull back a little bit and have some privacy," she said in a video clip. "I was going through something that was pretty vulnerable, having our daughter in the NICU and also going through the postpartum period."
The 29-year-old reality TV personality continued, "I took some time for myself but she is officially not in the hospital anymore. I've got both my babies home and it was the best day ever...It's a really, really happy day."
The couple, who fell in love on The Bachelor in 2018, revealed their newborn son's name—Lux—earlier this week, however, they have yet to share their daughter's moniker.
On Wednesday, June 16, Arie gave an update on his baby girl's health on social media, explaining, "They don't really know if she'll come home tomorrow or the next day or if she needs any more time."
"She's having some trouble with her breathing," he added. "She's not on oxygen. She's perfectly healthy. Her development's just a little bit behind, so she gets really relaxed. Her heart rate slows down because of the breathing slowing and that is concerning. They're just being extra, extra careful, which I appreciate but still a little bit heartbreaking."
Despite their circumstances, the pair remained in good spirits. Just yesterday, Friday, June 18, Lauren celebrated the one-week mark of her twins' arrival, writing on Instagram, "happy first week of life to my sweet babies. looking forward to double the diapers, double the feedings, double the snuggles. can't wait to have you both home."
The couple is also parents to their 2-year-old daughter Alessi, who seems to be enjoying her role as a big sister. As the toddler shared on her Instagram account, "i love my baby brother and baby sister."