Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Celebrates Their Son Josey's Pre-K Graduation With the Cutest Photo

Watch : Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Praises "Strong" Son Josey

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey's little boy is growing up so fast!

On Saturday, June 19, the late Glee actress' ex-husband posted a photo of himself with their 5-year-old son Josey Hollis Dorsey, celebrating the child's graduation from pre-kindergarten.

"Fresh outta Pre-K boy! Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad," Ryan, 37, wrote alongside the pic, which shows him crouching and kissing the boy, who is sitting on a chair, grinning in a black cap and gown.

Josey, who is expected to start school in August, has been living with his father for almost a year. In July 2020, Naya drowned in California's Lake Piru during a boating trip with her son. She was 33.

Ryan has often posted photos of Josey on Instagram. Earlier this week, the Big Sky actor shared a sweet selfie of the two playing on a float in a swimming pool. Then in May, on the first Mother's Day since Naya's death, Ryan paid tribute to the late actress with a never-before-seen photo of her with their son.

"We can't say the word happy," Ryan wrote, "but we'll say thank you for being a mother & giving me this sweet amazing boy."