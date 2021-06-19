Olympian Greg Louganis and Johnny Chaillot Split After 8 Years of Marriage

As the saying goes: All good things must come to an end.
After eight years of marriage, Olympic gold medalist Greg Louganis announced that he and Johnny Chaillot are going their separate ways. The 61-year-old diving champion took to Instagram to share the news about their divorce on Friday evening, June 18.
"At this time, Johnny and I wish to share that we are respectfully and mutually ending our marriage," Greg's statement began. "Marriage among all couples is more often than not challenging, and, particularly during #pridemonth, it's important that we say how grateful we were to be among the first gay couples to have the privilege to marry legally, and face these challenges so many do. It's something not so long ago that many of us were certain would never happen."
He continued, "And so, we make this announcement with that in mind, and to ask for the respect and privacy of anyone heading down this new road we must embrace. Thanks to everyone who has supported and nurtured us all of these years."
According to court documents, which were obtained by E! News, Johnny filed for divorce from Greg on Friday, June 11 at the Los Angeles County Superior Court.
At this time, it's unclear why the two have decided to break up.
Per TMZ, who first broke the divorce news, Greg and Johnny met through the online dating site Match and became exclusive in 2012. By October 2013, the duo tied the knot in Malibu, Calif., just four months after they got engaged.
Greg first rose to fame after winning gold medals at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympic Games. Dubbed as the "world's best diver" in history, the celebrated athlete is the only man and second diver in the Olympics to sweep the diving competition in consecutive Olympic Games. Along with his sports accomplishments, Greg has written numerous books, acted in several films and is an LGBTQIA+ activist.