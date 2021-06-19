Why Charlize Theron Says She’s Proud Her “Psychopathic” Character Pushes Boundaries in F9

Charlize Theron has fully embraced playing her "psychopathic" Fast & Furious character for a very important reason.

The Oscar winner, 45, spoke with E! Live From the Red Carpet about why reprising her role as Cipher in F9 has been a welcome change in her career.

"This franchise allowed for me to come in and push beyond boundaries," Charlize explained at the movie's premiere on Friday, June 18. "Playing a character like Cipher, it allows for you to really go wild with it."

She went on to say F9 "allowed for me to be as crazy and as psychopathic as possible," noting, "Usually people don't allow me to do that. I have to fight for that. But they were like, 'Yes! Just the more crazy you can be, fantastic!'"

But the mother of two said she feels like there's a "revelation" in Hollywood when it comes to "complicated women and female characters" taking center stage in newer action films—even if they're "hard and abrasive" leading ladies.