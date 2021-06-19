F9 Premiere Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : "F9" Trailer: "Fast & Furious 9" Hits Theaters June 25

Start your engines!

After a year of theater closures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pop culture fans can finally celebrate their love of movies with the world premiere of F9. Plus, gone are the days of virtual award shows as Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities graced the red carpet at the IRL event at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Friday, June 18.

Of course, the beloved franchise's all-star cast showed up and showed out for the fanciful affair, including, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Anna Sawai, Bow Wow and many others.

Considering this is one of the first movie premieres in a very long time, celebrities made sure to dress to the nines. From head-turning gowns to one-of-a-kind designs, A-listers most certainly brought the glitz and glamour we've all been yearning for.