Wells Adams' Role on Bachelor in Paradise Just Got Even Bigger

Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Wells Adams will serve as Bachelor in Paradise’s resident bartender for the upcoming summer season. But as it turns out, that's only the beginning.

Well, well, well, look what we have here.

As excitement continues to build for the return of Bachelor in Paradise, Wells Adams had some big news to share online. On June 18, The Bachelorette alum confirmed he was returning to the summer series, but not just as a bartender.

According to Bachelor Nation, Wells will appear in an expanded role for the show's upcoming seventh season. While he will continue his gig as the show's resident bartender, the reality star will also serve as the master of all rose ceremonies.

But wait, there's more! Wells will join a slate of celebrities in hosting one episode of the show. "Starts practicing ‘This is the final drink of the..sorry, this is the final rose of the evening.'" Wells wrote on Instagram when confirming the news. "See ya on the beach! @bachelorinparadise #bip7 #bachelorinparadise #bip."

The news immediately received support from members of Bachelor Nation including Ben Higgins.

"Watch out world because @wellsadams is in control," ABC's former Bachelor wrote in the comments section. "Serious question: do you do it with your shirt off or on or somewhere in between?"

Aaron Poole via Getty Images

Dean Unglert added, "Yes daddy, expand that role."

While the cast of Bachelor in Paradise remains top secret for now, ABC previously confirmed that David Spade, rapper Lil Jon, Lance Bass and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess would be part of a rotating lineup of co-hosts. 

The confirmation came shortly before Chris Harrison announced his official departure from ABC's long-running franchise after a controversial interview with Rachel Lindsay.

"I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Bachelor in Paradise returns Monday, August 16 on ABC.

