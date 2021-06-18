Henry Cavill's Girlfriend Apologizes After "Offensive" Tribal Ceremony Photo Resurfaces

Henry Cavill's girlfriend is apologizing for a resurfaced photo that is raising eyebrows.
Earlier this week, Natalie Viscuso was accused of cultural appropriation after a picture appeared online that showed the former reality star dressed in east African tribal attire and her skin colored from the neck down.
After fans began to criticize Legendary Entertainment's Vice President, Television and Digital Studios, she decided to shed some light on the photo while offering an apology.
"Firstly, I'd like to say that I'm sorry if this image surfacing has caused any offense. It is a photo from 2008 for a TV show in Namibia," Natalie told the Daily Mail. "The tribe I was living with painted my skin as part of an initiation ceremony and an acceptance into their culture."
She continued, "Never in a million years did I think that this would be offensive, in fact, I felt honored that they would initiate me. However, with the lessons that we are all learning in today's climate, it is important that I recognize that this is potentially hurtful. My deepest and most sincere apologies."
The photo in question was taken long before Henry and Natalie were dating or even knew each other.
In fact, it wasn't until April 2021 when the actor made his relationship with Natalie Instagram official. Instead of an over-the-top announcement, the pair chose to pose when they were playing an innocent game of chess.
"This is me looking quietly confident shortly before my beautiful and brilliant love Natalie, destroys me at chess," Henry captioned the shot. Natalie posted the same picture and added, "Just teaching my dear Henry how to play some chess...or...maybe he let me win?"
Before you speculate that Henry is about to make his romantic life a public affair, it's not the case. In a recent Instagram, the actor delivered a message to critics while reminding followers that he's happy and in love.
"Let's embrace this age of social enlightenment together, and move forward with positivity," the Justice League star shared. "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself."
E! News has reached out to Natalie and has not heard back.