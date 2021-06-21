Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Reveal Where They Stand With Jordyn Woods Today

Watch : Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14)

Jordyn Woods was once Kylie Jenner's closest confidant, but after a cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's beau Tristan Thompson, the model found herself on the outs with the Kardashian-Jenners. So, where does she stand with the famous family today?

Thankfully, this question was answered during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!. As Khloe shared with reunion host Andy Cohen, she doesn't currently speak to the 23-year-old influencer.

However, the Good American mogul made it clear that she doesn't wish Jordyn any ill will. In fact, Khloe confirmed that she's forgiven Jordyn. "I think that's a huge misconception," she shared. "That's also the thing where some narratives aren't as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I've actually tweeted, I've actually done Insta-stories, I don't have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live and they learn. And I forgive both parties."

According to Khloe, she couldn't have forgiven Tristan without forgiving Jordyn too. As E! News readers well know, in February 2019, Khloe and Tristan, who share daughter True Thompson, split after reports claimed that the NBA player had gotten a little too close with Kylie's BFF.