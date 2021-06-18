The MixtapE! Presents H.E.R., The Jonas Brothers and More New Music Musts

Watch : How Frankie Jonas Became the Internet's Favorite Jonas Brother

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Ladies and gentlemen, H.E.R. has done it again. The 23-year-old, four-time Grammy winner just dropped her debut studio album, Back of My Mind, and it's safe to say BOMM is the bomb.

Thanks to the latest releases from girls so cool their names have to be stylized in all caps (ahem, we're talking about both H.E.R. and BANKS), your Last Day of School playlist just got a lot more edgy.

Plus, turn up the volume on new songs from our longtime favorites: the Jonas Brothers, Jennifer Hudson and Diana Ross. What follows are our picks for the best of the best.