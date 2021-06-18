F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Victoria's Secret Model Martha Hunt Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Another model is joining the mama club: Martha Hunt! The catwalk star, who was a familiar face on the Victoria's Secret runway, has announced she is expecting her first child.

Martha Hunt, 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, RunwayDavid Fisher/Shutterstock

Martha Hunt has a baby on the way!

The 32-year-old model, who frequented the Victoria's Secret runway over the years, shared some big personal news on Friday, June 18: She's pregnant. 

"Full heart growing belly," she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a bikini, revealing her growing bump. This will be the first child for the runway star, who confirmed her engagement to her photographer boyfriend Jason Mcdonald in January 2020. 

Of course, Hunt is not the only one happy about this sweet baby news. On Instagram, the mom-to-be was showered with love and well wishes from friends and fellow stars like Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Gigi Hadid

As Porowski fittingly commented, "Sugar lemon crêpes to celebrate !!!"

Hadid, a new mom herself, added, "MAMA CONGRATULATIONS ANGELS @marthahunt & @j_mcd lucky lucky baby."

It seems to be the era of the model baby boom because a handful of catwalk queens have announced pregnancies and welcomed little ones within the past year and beyond, among them Elsa Hosk and Devon Windsor

photos
Gigi Hadid's Best Mom Moments

For a recap of all the models with growing families, just keep scrolling!

Instagram
Devon Windsor

The Victoria's Secret model announced on Instagram on March 12, 2021 that she is pregnant with her and Johnny Dex Barbara's first child. She is one of several Victoria's Secret models who announced a pregnancy or gave birth over the past year.

Instagram / Karolina Kurkova
Karolína Kurková

The Czech supermodel revealed in December 2020 that she and husband Archie Drury were expecting their third child, who will join their two sons, Noah and Tobin.

Instagram / Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid

The supermodel gave birth to her and Zayn Malik's first child, daughter Khai, in September 2020.

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock
Karlie Kloss

The Victoria's Secret model confirmed in November 2020 that she and husband Joshua Kushner were expecting their first child.

Instagram
Romee Strijd

The Victoria's Secret model announced on Dec. 4, 2020 that she welcomed a baby girl with longtime partner Laurens van Leeuwen.

Instagram
Elsa Hosk

The Victoria's Secret model and boyfriend Tom Daly welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Feb. 11, 2021.

