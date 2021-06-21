Khloe Kardashian Gives Rare Update on Rob's Dating Life & Rift With Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian may be living life out of the spotlight, but we have Khloe Kardashian to thank for this new update.
During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which aired tonight, June 20 on E!, the Good American mogul revealed the status of the Arthur George founder's love life and shared where they all stand with Dream Kardashian's mom, Blac Chyna.
This update came about as reunion host Andy Cohen highlighted Rob's slight reemergence on KUWTK.
On the father of one's choice to step away from the show, Khloe explained, "I think he just needed a break. I think also a lot of his personal relationships really—it's not so much about physical appearance, it's a lot of how he felt internally about some of the women in his life and how they treated him or how he felt they might of used him to get to certain areas or levels. I think that really affected him, 'cause my brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality."
However, it seems this time has been truly beneficial for Kris Jenner's only son. Khloe went on to note that Rob has since survived heartbreak and learned from his mistakes, adding, "I know Rob is feeling really good about himself right now and he's working really hard on himself. And I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break..."
Andy interjected, "He can start fresh."
Rather than dance around the subject, Andy addressed Rob and his family's fall out with Blac Chyna, commenting, "It must be hard co-parenting for him with someone who's suing his entire family."
"I'm sure it is, but we could only imagine how hard that is," Khloe said of the rift. "And I know he feels really guilty about that, so none of us ever make him feel bad about it." Instead of dwelling on the negative, Khloe praised Rob and Chyna's 4-year-old daughter for being "one of the most incredible little girls in the entire world."
She continued, "And we never blur the two, we separate completely, and we respect that Chyna is the mother of Dream and we'll always respect that that's her position. And so, we never try to bleed that or make Rob feel anymore guilty, 'cause that's out of his control."
As to whether Rob is currently dating, Khloe offered up a simple, "Yes." This took Andy by surprise, who joked about setting Rob up with Khloe's BFF Malika Haqq.
Yet, what Andy didn't know, they've "been there done that," per Kim Kardashian. To make it even more clear, Khloe concluded, "They've hooked up before."
Well, well! For more of Rob, catch his best KUWTK episodes on Peacock.
