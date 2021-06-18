F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Psalm West Looks So Grown Up in Kim Kardashian's Latest Adorable Photo

Too Fast & Furious and too cute!

Psalm West is ready for a summer road trip in an adorable Instagram pic that mom Kim Kardashian shared on Friday, June 18. The two-year-old tot recently celebrated his big birthday with a construction-themed bash in May 2021, and it seems Psalm's love of cars is only getting started. 

The sweet photo shows Psalm behind the wheel of a mini blue Power Wheels Jeep. Psalm is wearing a backwards baseball cap and matching blue bandana-printed shirt while staring straight ahead. No speed bumps here!

Kim previously called Psalm "the joy of our crew" in a heartfelt b-day tribute. Maybe she meant more like pit crew! 

"Blue Thunder!" Kim's BFF Foodgod (a.k.a Jonathan Cheban) commented. 

Psalm's passion for vehicles may be inspired by his cousins: Penelope Disick has a taste for cruise control with dad Scott Disick as a passenger, while also posing in a blue Rolls Royce. "Driving Miss Poosh," Scott captioned in April 2021.

Psalm West's 2nd Birthday Party

Kim gushed over her youngest child, Psalm, who celebrated his second birthday on Mother's Day 2021. "He's my child that looks most Armenian to me like my grandpa and reminds me so much of my dad," Kim captioned on Instagram on May 9. "He is the sweetest baby ever!!! I can't even describe his smile and sweetness that everyone just feels when they are with him. Psalm- you have brought such calmness and evenness into all of our lives! All of your cousins and siblings love you so much!" 

See Psalm's latest car-crazy pic here, and check out just how much he's grown up over the years below. 

Instagram
Monster Truck Mania

Psalm starts his driving lessons early in an adorable pic from June 2021. 

Instagram
Hard Hats Required

Psalm certainly can accessorize for a theme! The tot wore a yellow construction hard hat for his second birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Mama's Boy

Kim gave birthday boy Psalm a smooch during his second bday construction-themed bash in May 2021.

Instagram
Batter Up

Mom Kim helped Psalm hit his big "2" piñata during his birthday party in May 2021.

Instagram
Crossing Guard

Psalm adorably posed in an orange construction vest next to his birthday cake to ring in his second birthday in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dog Days

"Psalm and our stuffed Pom doll lol," Kim shared in March 2021.

Instagram
Just Hangin' Out

Psalm flying high courtesy of Kiyan, the son of Kim's best friend La La Anthony.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Kim and Kanye's youngest child is looking more grown-up by the day!

Instagram
Big Sis

"These Two Are Best Friends For Life" Kim wrote alongside this sibling pic of Psalm and 2-year-old Chicago West.

Instagram
Beach Bum

Talk about the perfect picture! Psalm poses at the beach in a snapshot Kim uploaded to Instagram on October 4.

Instagram
"Besties"

Psalm and his "bestie" as Kim wrote on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian's two-year-old daughter, True Thompson!

Instagram
He's Walking!

Kim shared in June 2020, "My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Happy birthday to TuTus baby," Khloe shares on Instagram Stories, along with a photo the two cousins.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

It's the little one's birthday! "My baby Psalm turns 1 years old today," Kim shared on Instagram. "Psalmy you complete our family. You make everything perfect. I love you so much!!!! Happy Birthday Psalm."

Big Smiles for the Boys

Psalm West and his brother Saint are all smiles in this heartwarming snapshot that Kim Kardashian uploaded in March 2020!

Instagram
Say Cheese!

"My baby boy is so handsome and sweet," Kim captioned the snapshot.

Instagram
Cousin Love

"My sweet Stormi and Psalm," Kim wrote with this sweet pic.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

Kim shared this image of big sis North enjoying some R&R with Psalm the week before Christmas 2019.

Instagram
2019 Christmas Card

Kim posted the West family's Christmas card in December 2019. If you ask us, Saint steals the show!

Instagram
Brotherly Love

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned this cuddly pic.

Instagram
Cozy Cuties

How cute is this cuddle puddle?!

Instagram
Sweet Snuggles

"My little man is the sweetest ever!" the proud mama writes on Instagram. "He's honestly the best baby. Sleeps through the night and by far my most calm. How did I get so lucky?"

 

Instagram
Cuddle Time

Rise and shine Psalm! It's time to snuggle up with your older sister North.

Instagram
Family Photo

"I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard," the KKW Beauty head writes on Instagram after sharing photos from their trip to the Bahamas. "OMG this is almost impossible!"

Instagram
Peace & Love

Look who decided to join the party?! Saint appears to be in a great mood while joining this impromptu photo shoot

Instagram
Night Night

Kim shared this photo of Saint "napping" with his then-10-week-old baby bro in July 2019.

Instagram
Air Kisses!

The KKW Beauty founder and her son share a sweet moment at great-grandmother, MJ's 85th birthday party.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Brotherly Love

"Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning," Kim wrote on Instagram July 15. How sweet are these two?!

Instagram
2 Months Old

Psalm looks so cute in this 2019 July photo, even his mom was swooning. "I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

@nabil
Big Brother

Saint West gets acquainted with his 5-week-old sibling. "My boys," Kim wrote, captioning the heartwarming family photo on Instagram.

View More Photos From Psalm West's Cutest Pics

