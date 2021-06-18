Tearful Jessie J Speaks Out About Battling a Throat Condition

Watch : Jessie J's B-Day Tribute to Channing Tatum Weeks After Breakup

Jessie J is speaking up about the trouble she's facing with her voice.



The 33-year-old singer-songwriter recently shared a message with fans on Instagram, where she detailed battling a throat condition that has affected her ability to sing. Along with the heartfelt caption, the "I Want Love" singer uploaded a short clip of herself tearfully singing in a soft voice, which she explained was sent to a speech therapist as a part of her ongoing recovery.



"The first song I sang was ‘I Want Love,'" she explained in the June 18 post. "Just hearing myself sing it and feel so vulnerable whilst singing brought me to tears. I have never, ever to this day (since recording it) been able to sing it because of the pain I'm experiencing. Man, it's been hard not singing. It's literally my lifeline and my happiness."



The "Domino" singer went on to explain that it was earlier this year when she began experiencing symptoms related to what turned out to be acid reflux, which took a toll on not only her singing voice, but her overall health.