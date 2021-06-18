F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

The Cooling Bed Essentials You Need for Warm Summer Nights

As Nelly once said, "It's gettin' hot in herre."

By Emily Spain Jun 18, 2021 6:20 PMTags
Life/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop HomeShop Girl Summer
E-comm: Shop Girl Summer: Cooling Bed Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We're all for having a hot girl summer, but when it comes to getting a good night's rest, we'd rather not wake up drenched in sweat. If you're in need of bedroom essentials that will having you feeling cool, calm and collected as soon as your head hits the pillow, we've got you covered.

From cooling sheets and problem-solving pillows to temperature regulating mattresses and easy-breezy PJs, we rounded up everything you need to sleep through the hot summer nights ahead. 

Scroll below for our picks that will help you have a well-rested girl summer! No counting sheep required.

read
JoJo Fletcher's Amazon Home Décor Finds Are Fashionable & Functional

Hyperlite™ Sheets

Casper's Hyperlite sheets are the real deal! Not only does the 100% Tencel™ Lyocell fabric make the sheets feel uber soft and lightweight, but they feature a unique grid weave that creates vent-like structures to increase airflow and promote a sweat-proof sleep.

$139
$125
Casper

The Buffy Breeze

If you like the feel of a comforter even on warm nights, look no further than Buffy's 100% eucalyptus, temperature-regulating comforter. It's cool-to-the-touch, offers a chic minimalist design and is an eco-friendly buy.

$179-$259
Buffy

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

2

Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Steamy Van Jones Dating Rumors

3

Chrissy Teigen's Team Claims Michael Costello Shared Fake Screenshots

Yana Pillow

Let's face it, the type of pillow you use heavily affects the quality of your sleep. The Yana Pillow will help solve your pillow needs and sleeping concerns, especially when temperatures rise. Besides offering full-body ergonomic support, the pillow is made with organic cotton and bamboo velour to keep you cool. Even better, it fits up to two people, so you don't have to sacrifice cuddling time with your significant other.

$199
Yana Sleep

Evapolar evaLIGHT Plus Personal Portable Air Cooler and Humidifier

Place this energy-efficient cooling system on your bedside table and let it purify and cool the air around your bed. Plus, it's leakproof and features an innovative inorganic fiber cartridge.

$149
Verishop

Gisele Printed Short PJ Set

We get it, sometimes it feels uncomfortable and borderline impossible to wear an additional layer while you try to sleep through a hot summer night. Eberjey's super-soft short PJ set, made with TENCEL™ Modal fabric, is an absolute must for this reason. The fabric is light and cozy yet it has a cool-to-the-touch feel that will help you sleep through the night without waking up drenched in sweat.

$120
Eberjey

Ergodyne Chill Its 6700CT Cooling Bandana

To accompany your new summer night-approved PJs, pick up this cooling bandana for extra relief. It has hyper-evaporative PVA, which easily activates with water for up to four hours of cooling.

$6
Amazon

Classic Brands Cool Gel Ventilated Memory Foam 10-Inch Mattress

If you really want to solve the issue of overheating from the ground up, this ventilated cool gel mattress is worth trying. It has a comfortable memory foam construction that conforms to your body while the cool gel regulates body temperature.

$361
Amazon

BedJet 3 Climate Comfort Sleep System

To solve the night sweats with just one product, BedJet's air-based cooling and warming technology is your answer. It works with any bed size and sheets, and delivers customizable cold or warm air right under the sheets to help you sleep at your preferred temperature every night. It is an investment, but you can check out the thousands of positive reviews on the BedJet website or Amazon.

One Amazon reviewer said, "Like most people other people here, I was apprehensive about spending so much on a fan but it has turned out to be worth it. I've never slept so well in the summer, even when I used to turn the A/C down and use several fans. I've been using this for two months now and have hardly ever woken up hot since."

$569
$399
BedJet
$569
$500
Amazon

2-Pack Cooling Bed Pillows

Complete your bedscape with these cooling pillows for additional cooling relief. They have skin-friendly bamboo covers, and are made with premium shredded foam infused with temperature regulating cooling gel particles to alleviate excessive heat build-up.

$53
Amazon

Dreo 90° Oscillating Fans with Remote

If you can't swing a BedJet at the moment, pick up this remote-controlled tower fan that silently circulates cool air around your space.

$80
$70
Amazon

Cooling Cuff

This affordable cooling cuff helps your body restore temperature homeostasis thanks to a medical-grade cooling pack that rapidly lowers your body's temperature.

$35
Cooling Cuff

Cooling Topper

Add comfort and airflow to your existing mattress with this cooling mattress topper made with Energex™ Foam.

One reviewer said, "I've had 4 back surgeries & I can actually lay flat on my back with this topper & I don't sweat & I'm very hot natured!!! My mom's getting one also & she has slept on the My Pillow topper for years but wants to try something with more support & cooling!!"

$199-$299
$179-$269
Nest Bedding

Women's Stretch-Knit Bamboo Lounge Tee

Upgrade your sleep attire to reflect the changing temps with this insanely soft lounge tee. With breathable and moisture-wicking bamboo fabric, you can sleep soundly on warm nights.

$70
$56
Cozy Earth

Portable Handheld Fan

This mini fan supports 360° rotation to help you get airflow from all directions. Since it offers a flexible tripod design, you can hook it onto your headboard at home or take it with you when you're traveling this summer.

$23
Amazon

Ready for more summer home must-haves? Check out these outdoor entertaining essentials.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Scott Disick Gives A Relationship Status Update on Kourtney Kardashian

2

Kim Kardashian Addresses Those Steamy Van Jones Dating Rumors

3

Chrissy Teigen's Team Claims Michael Costello Shared Fake Screenshots

4

Kaitlyn Bristowe Shuts Down Criticism of Her "Different" Appearance

5

11 Things We're Definitely Buying on Amazon Prime Day