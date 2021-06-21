Khloe Kardashian Reveals Exactly What Plastic Surgery She's Had

Watch : Kardashians Reunion Recap Pt. 2: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S20, EP14)

Komparing no more.

Khloe Kardashian got real about the root of her body image insecurities during tonight's explosive part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, airing June 20. From trying to "wiggle into" the same size body-con dress as Kim Kardashian to watching stylists pamper Kourtney Kardashian and Kim during photoshoots, Khloe often was made to feel like the third wheel.

"Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show," Khloe reflected.

Yet when critics began calling Khloe "fugly" and other insults, she started questioning her own beauty. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me,'" Khloe recalled. "I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

Ultimately Khloe decided to go under the knife. "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job," Khloe confirmed about her plastic surgery. "And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."