Hear Kevin Hart's Sweet Story About Bonding With Barack Obama Over Fatherhood

Kevin Hart is just hoping for some peace and quiet this Father's Day.

In a hilarious and heartfelt interview with E! News' Daily Pop co-host Victor Cruz on Friday, June 18, Hart joked that a "quiet" holiday is ideal. "I've got four kids," Hart said with a laugh. "Y'all going to leave daddy alone today?"

The Celebrity Game Face host gushed that he loves having two sons and two daughters. "Spending time with my kids is definitely one of the dopest thing that I've been doing," Hart continued.

His latest film, Netflix's Fatherhood, premieres today, June 18—just in time for Father's Day 2021. The tearjerker movie proved to be a "good opportunity" for comedian Hart to showcase another side of onscreen talents, and also break stereotypes of Black fathers onscreen.

"There's been a stereotypical attachment to what a Black father is, especially when talking about the big screen," Hart explained. "It's not on drugs, it's not going to jail or just getting out of jail, or a deadbeat. This is a film that shows a Black father in a positive light."