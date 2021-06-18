How Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Became Friends After a "Decade of Fighting"

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

After years of drama, these two stars are truly in a good place.

Earlier this month, a photo surfaced of Eddie Cibrian celebrating his son Mason's 18th birthday with his wife LeAnn Rimes and ex-wife Brandi Glanville. While the trio has found themselves making headlines over the years for their feuds, Brandi is happy to report things really are drama-free between everyone.

"I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. "I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures."

For those who don't know the history, Brandi and Eddie—who share Mason and Jake, 14—filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed that he was having an affair with LeAnn, who he met while working on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights.