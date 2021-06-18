How Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes Became Friends After a "Decade of Fighting"

After years of drama, these two stars are truly in a good place.
Earlier this month, a photo surfaced of Eddie Cibrian celebrating his son Mason's 18th birthday with his wife LeAnn Rimes and ex-wife Brandi Glanville. While the trio has found themselves making headlines over the years for their feuds, Brandi is happy to report things really are drama-free between everyone.
"I think we both grew up a lot because obviously, it was a decade of fighting," the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on the Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn. "I think our kids had a lot to do with it because the kids love when we're all together, and it's so obvious. They're so happy. They're giddy little creatures."
For those who don't know the history, Brandi and Eddie—who share Mason and Jake, 14—filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed that he was having an affair with LeAnn, who he met while working on the Lifetime movie, Northern Lights.
During her latest interview, Brandi admitted that some of her pals are still upset at how Eddie and LeAnn's love story began. But for the best-selling author, she's moving forward.
"My memory is shot," Brandi joked. "My friends are still mad at her and him. I'm like, ‘If I can deal with this, you guys need to get over it.' Then I saw a friend recently, I'm like, ‘Oh, we were friends,' and my friend reminded me. I'm like, ‘You know what, I guess I just forget s--t. I'm just fine with it.' But honestly, I think we both grown up quite a bit, and we both love Eddie's parents. We both love the kids, and Eddie's going to be in my life for the rest of my life."
Brandi continued, "We bicker still like we're married when we're not. We're like sister wives. It's me and LeAnn and Eddie."
And if you're curious to hear from LeAnn about what makes this modern family work, she shared some insight during a 2018 interview with E! News.
"The key to doing it right? A lot of grace. A lot of not taking things personally," she explained. "The kids are the most important thing and they know the love is there and like any blended family everybody sees, even though you don't think the kids see, everybody sees the ups and down. They know everyone loves them, they know everyone is committed and we're always there for them."