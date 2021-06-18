You Have to See Helen Mirren Conduct Her Tonight Show Interview From Her Bathtub

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok

Let's take a moment to fully soak up Helen Mirren's interview on The Tonight Show.

During the June 17 episode, the 75-year-old actress made an appearance from her "favorite place in the world"—her bathtub!

"You know, that's the brilliant thing about Zoom," Mirren said. "I was thinking, 'You know, why not be in the place that you love to sit and chat to people?' I love having a chat to my husband while I'm sitting in the bath. So, why not do it to the whole of America?"

As Jimmy Fallon pointed out, the Oscar winner may be the first guest ever to conduct an interview from this location. Although, Mirren did run into a few challenges. "I'm running out of bubbles, though," she told the host. "That's the problem. You were chatting away, and I was waiting and my bubbles were going down."

And after a while, The Queen star started, as she put it, "getting pinker and pinker."