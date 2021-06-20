Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

TV's Best Father and Daughter Relationships

In honor of Father's Day, celebrate a few of TV's sweetest relationships between girls and their dads.

Watch: What Will Gabrielle Union Gift Dwyane Wade on Father's Day This Year?

Sometimes, there's nothing like the love between a TV daughter and her TV dad. 

They've been through a lot over the years, from dress up days to jokes about meeting boyfriends with shotguns to solving actual murders together, but the love is always there. Or, mostly there, when the dad's not being a total dad. 

In honor of Father's Day on June 20, we're taking a look back at some of our favorite father-daughter relationships on TV. Some are still on the air and some have long since bid farewell, but every single one of these pairs makes us want to ask if we can be adopted, even if we're 30 years old and our own parents are perfectly good. 

Maybe our dads never opened a private detective agency with us or wanted us to become a crime-fighting superhero family or worked as the beloved coach of our high school football team, but we like them all the same! 

Anyway, scroll down to celebrate some of TV's sweetest father-daughter relationships!

Black Lightning

How can you possibly beat the superhero team-up of a caring, caring dad and his two badass daughters? Black Lightning, Thunder, and Lightning are one hell of a family. 

Veronica Mars

Who wouldn't hire Keith and Veronica Mars to solve their case? They love to poke a little fun at one another but there's no father/daughter duo more reliable. 

This Is Us

There is no relationship on This Is Us that makes us sob like the one between Jack and Katie Girl. He was always her biggest cheerleader, no matter what. 

This Is Us

Randall may not always get it right the first time, but he tries until he does and he's always got a smile on his face, both with his biological daughters Tess and Annie and his adopted daughter, Deja. 

Modern Family

Phil Dunphy may be a goof, but he's a goof who loves daughters Hayley and Alex deeply, even when he doesn't understand them (and when they don't understand him). 

Black-ish

Dre may get a little carried away sometimes but it's always out of love, and it has been a delight to watch both him and Zoey grow together. 

Friday Night Lights

To most he's Coach Taylor, but to Julie he's dad. Both can be a little stubborn at times but the love and the wise words are always there. 

Full House

Danny Tanner is a true dork of a dad, but he always did his best under tragic circumstances and kept the cleanest house in all of San Francisco. DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle would have been pretty lucky even without the two bonus dads/uncles. 

