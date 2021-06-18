You’ll Be Surprised to Find Out Where the Girls From Miley Cyrus’ "7 Things" Video Ended Up

Watch : Miley Cyrus Offers to Sing at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding

Did you really live if you didn't jam out to Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" music video in 2008?

Thirteen years after the Hannah Montana alum's banger came out, she challenged Twitter users to find the young tweens that made appearances in the video (and left us all in tears with their heartfelt performances).

As Miley wrote, "where are they now? Twitter do your thing."

And you'll be shocked to realize what five of the girls are up to nowadays.

Nicola Peltz

It's true! You may not have known that Nicola (soon to be Mrs. Brooklyn Beckham) was in the video all this time. Five years ago, she told Teen Vogue that "I was like a different human" when she filmed the clip at age 13.

As fans pointed out, "7 Things" wasn't the only pop hit that Nicola had a hand in: She also starred in Zayn Malik's "It's You" in 2016.

"I was excited to meet Zayn. I've never met him before and I'm really close with his girlfriend, Gigi [Hadid]," Nicola shared with Teen Vogue in 2016. "I called her when I got the offer... and she was like, 'Oh my god.' She really wanted me to do it. I mean, I love her so much and I‘m really close with her, but yeah, she was excited for me. She's the best."