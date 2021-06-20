How Kevin Smith and Harley Quinn Smith Became the Coolest Father-Daughter Duo in Hollywood

Watch : Kevin Smith Wants "More Pictures" From Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez

Most 21-year-olds would rather be out with their friends, hitting up a club or doing almost anything other than co-host a podcast with their father. Then again, most young adults don't call Kevin Smith dad.

The director, known for cult films such as Clerks, Mallrats and Jay & Silent Bob, is undeniably cool. But his daughter Harley Quinn Smith might be even cooler...just ask her dad, who couldn't help but gush over the recent success of her Freeform series Cruel Summer.

"She's amazing," Kevin told E! News in a recent Zoom interview alongside Harley. "When the show became real buzzy and everybody's talking about it, my Twitter feed stopped being about me and started being about her."

But, being a parent, the filmmaker was admittedly excited about the show's success for another, slightly more selfish, reason.

"Cruel Summer was a great gift in this house because suddenly she had financial autonomy and stuff and now we're in a world where I'm like, 'Can I have some money?" he joked. "Because she makes more than I do!"