Watch Anchorman's Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell Reunite For a Dramatic New Show

Everything is not fine between Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd's characters in the first look at Apple TV+'s The Shrink Next Door.

On Thursday, June 17, the streaming service released a new trailer for the upcoming dramedy—based off the titular Wondery podcast —and proved that this Anchorman reunion is far from funny. Instead, viewers watch as Dr. Isaac "Ike" Herschkopf (Rudd) inserts himself into the life of his patient Marty (Ferrell).

"Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around...then took it over," teased Apple TV+'s description. "When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he'll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed."

At the start of the trailer, Marty assures the shrink that "everything is fine" in his life. Before long, footage shows him fighting with his sister Phyllis (WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn) and teetering on the edge of a breakdown. Gaining Marty's trust, Dr. Ike comments, "You know what word I'm getting a little tired of hearing from you, Marty? The 'F' word."