How Caroline Marks Plans to Make Surfing the New Must-See Olympics Event

This summer, the forecast calls for big waves and even bigger Olympic moments.

As the countdown continues for the Tokyo Games, opening on July 23, many fans have their eyes on a brand-new sport. For the first time in Olympics history, surfing will take center stage with Caroline Marks leading the way for Team USA.

"This time right now is something I've been looking forward to over a year now and my whole life," the 19-year-old Florida resident exclusively shared with E! News. "It's such a dream come true having the Olympics come to light. It's such a fun thing to be a part of and an honor to represent my country."

Back in December 2019, Caroline and Carissa Moore qualified for the two spots on the U.S. women's Olympic surfing team. And although the coronavirus pandemic postponed the games, Caroline is more determined than ever before to medal for her family.

"My family is everything to me," she shared before competing in this weekend's Jeep Surf Ranch Pro. "That's what makes this journey so special for me is because I can share it with them. I have five other siblings and the reason I got into surfing is because of my older brothers and they're all my best friends. No matter where we are in the world, we always talk. I talk to them every single day and I can just feel the support halfway across the world or right with them."