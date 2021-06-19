Joe Jonas, Zayn Malik and More Dads Celebrating Their First Father’s Day This Year

We're raising our No. 1 Dad mug to a host of first-time papas!

This past year, tons of A-listers like Joe Jonas, Zayn Malik and Jason Derulo have become new dads. And though they're just months in, these #GirlDads and those raising mini-me men have already fallen hard.

Rocker Jonas couldn't help but gush over his beloved little girl. "It's been amazing," he shared on CBS This Morning in May 2021. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back. I'm so thankful and grateful."

Fatherhood also suits Frankie Muniz, who took to Instagram in March 2021 to describe just how much being a dad has impacted him: "World, meet my son Mauz Mosley Muniz," Muniz captioned. "He was born on March 22nd at 11:15 AM. That was the moment that my life changed forever. I had heard that it would, but I never would have expected the impact seeing my son would have on me. Honestly, I didn't know it was possible to love anything as much as I love him. It took me a long time to post because I've been 1000% obsessed with him, already striving to make every moment he lives on earth the best it can possibly be."