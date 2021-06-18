Terry Bradshaw Has the Best Reaction to Daughter Rachel's Answer on Celebrity Family Feud

This response did not have Terry Bradshaw shouting, "Good answer!"

In this exclusive clip from the June 20 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, The Bradshaw Bunch patriarch and his family face off against Dee Snider and his crew. And, in typical Family Feud fashion, a cringeworthy answer is teased in the new sneak peek.

At the start of the clip, host Steve Harvey asks Terry's daughter Rachel Bradshaw to "name something about Superman you might make fun of."

Optimistically, Rachel responds, "His mask."

Almost immediately, someone from the audience is heard commenting, "What?!" Understandably, this sends Terry and Steve into a fit of laughter. In fact, the football legend laughs so hard he falls to his knees.

Confused, Rachel asks her loved ones, "Does he wear a mask?"

Unfortunately for Rachel, the whole Bradshaw bunch is laughing too hard to provide clarity. At this point, the popular sports commentator hits his hand three times on the podium.