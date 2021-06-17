Kelly Dodd Breaks Her Silence On RHOC Exit With Shocking Leaked Texts From Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Watch : Kelly Dodd Would Love to Join "RHONY" Cast

Not going quietly.

Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke both exited The Real Housewives of Orange County ahead of season 16, but the drama between the stars is continuing off camera. After recent controversial comments and a feud with Braunwyn, Kelly reportedly was "bracing to be fired" before Bravo confirmed the news on June 15, with Elizabeth Lyn Vargas also departing the hit reality series.

"The last five years have been an amazing experience," Kelly told E! News exclusively. "The next five years will be even better."

Yet her next steps seem to be off to a rocky start. In an Instagram post on June 17, Kelly shared screenshots of text messages from former co-star Braunwyn.

"I hope you're okay, I know we've been through hell and back but I'm here," a message from Braunwyn reads.

The screenshot then shows Kelly responding, "This is your fault. We'd still be on the show if you didn't make things so dark and ugly and brought all that 'woke' BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn't help either."