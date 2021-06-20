Allow Us to Take a Moment to Praise Our Favorite Hollywood Dads

Mother's Day tends to get most of the hype.
And, if we're being real, we're okay with that. Moms tend to be the ones to actually carry and birth children—a nine-plus-month endeavor that ain't for sissies. (Or, as Dwayne Johnson put it in a social media tribute to wife Lauren Hashian, "As men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman.")
Should parents choose to breastfeed, that's on Mom, too. And research shows women are still picking up the bulk of the housework and were the ones most likely to quit their jobs during the pandemic when all carefully researched and chosen childcare options were wiped away in one weekend. So, yes, mothers deserve alllllll of the flowers and homemade breakfasts in bed.
But let's not sleep on dads.
We're talking about the partners eager to dash out to McDonald's at midnight to satisfy a sudden, inexplicable pregnancy craving for chicken nuggets.
The ones who volunteer to handle diaper blowouts, middle-of-the-night wake-ups and make-believe tea time, who embarrass the crap out of their kids by jumping up and screaming at their dance recitals and spelling bees and get rightfully offended when someone suggests they're babysitting their own children.
They don't accept undue credit simply for being with their kids and doing ordinary acts of fathering (OMG he changed a diaper!) because that s--t is condescending when they're really putting in the work of raising thoughtful, curious, extraordinary tiny humans.
In Hollywood, that list is admirably long, far too long for us to honor every dad that deserves mention. But from Dwyane Wade reminding the world his daughter is 100 times braver than he could ever be to Ryan Reynolds setting the example for his girls that it's okay to be vulnerable, on this Father's Day we wanted to highlight some of our faves who totally earned that No. 1 Dad mug.