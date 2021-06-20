Allow Us to Take a Moment to Praise Our Favorite Hollywood Dads

Mother's Day tends to get most of the hype.

And, if we're being real, we're okay with that. Moms tend to be the ones to actually carry and birth children—a nine-plus-month endeavor that ain't for sissies. (Or, as Dwayne Johnson put it in a social media tribute to wife Lauren Hashian, "As men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman.")

Should parents choose to breastfeed, that's on Mom, too. And research shows women are still picking up the bulk of the housework and were the ones most likely to quit their jobs during the pandemic when all carefully researched and chosen childcare options were wiped away in one weekend. So, yes, mothers deserve alllllll of the flowers and homemade breakfasts in bed.

But let's not sleep on dads.

We're talking about the partners eager to dash out to McDonald's at midnight to satisfy a sudden, inexplicable pregnancy craving for chicken nuggets.