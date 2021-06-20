Fast and Furious 9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Ciara and Ree Drummond achieved their weight loss goals, while Post Malone debuted diamond fangs in this week's must-see celebrity transformations.

Prepare to be seriously inspired. 

Ciara and Food Network star Ree Drummond both took to social media this week to reveal they had reached their respective weight loss goals, with the singer achieving her pre-baby weight one year after welcoming her third child and The Pioneer Women detailing the routine that helped her shed 43 pounds. Like we said, it's going to be hard not to be motivated by these women.

Plus, Julianne Hough and Tia Mowry debuted summer-ready new hairstyles and Post Malone channeled his inner rock star vampire when he showed off his diamond fangs. 

Finally, one of Bravo's longest running hits underwent a massive renovation, with half of its cast being released from their contracts and a fan-favorite returning after exiting the show four years ago. Is there anything more dramatic than Housewives hijinks?

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram
Ciara

The singer did a little more than "1, 2 Step" to reach her goal weight.

Ciara took to Instagram to celebrate her latest achievement, revealing that she lost 39 pounds almost a year after giving birth to her third child, Win Wilson. The 35-year-old star didn't embark on her weight loss journey alone, as she explained she used the help of WW (formerly called Weight Watchers).

"Goodbye to those last 10lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks," she began her caption, alongside an image that captured her toned figure. "Hello to me-pre baby weight! I'm so proud of myself–down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!"

Ciara encouraged her followers with an inspirational message, sharing, "If you believe in yourself and set goals, it's all possible! Go for it! Go get it!"

Ciara explained that she feels even more motivated to prioritize her wellness and maintain "this strong body that gave me three beautiful babies without having to restrict myself."

Instagram/Tia Mowry
Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister star is feelin' cool for the summer.

Mowry revealed her new platinum blonde 'do on June 14, posting a series of selfies showing off her much lighter locks. 

"She's back!!" the 42-year-old captioned the set of photos. "You can call me #blondie."

The Family Reunion actress also debuted a shoulder-length chop and curtain bangs, a hot hair trend for the season.

Universal New Zealand
Post Malone

With teeth like these, Post Malone must really be feeling like a rockstar these days. After all, he now has a dozen carats worth of diamonds in his smile. 

On June 14, Dr. Thomas Connelly (or as his Instagram bio proclaims, "The Father of Diamond Dentistry") unveiled his finished work on his Grammy-nominated client: Porcelain veneers topped off with two diamond fangs. Yep, you read that right. 

 "This is the first time I've ever done something of this magnitude," Connelly told E! News. "I've done little diamonds here and there that have been inlaid inside a veneer, but this is the entire tooth."

We already know what you're thinking: Can he chew with those in? "These are meant to stay in and they function," the dentist assured. "They're not going anywhere."

Instagram, Julianne Hough
Julianne Hough

The DWTS vet is channeling her "inner mermaid" with her latest look.

Hough showed off yet another hair change on June 15, posting a photo on Instagram to debut her much longer and slightly lightened locks.

Looking over her shoulder at the camera, the 32-year-old captioned the pic, "Look back at it. The only time I ever look back is to see how far I've come…I try my best to live with no regrets, adopting the belief that there is no right or wrong, good or bad. It just is what it is."

She then gave a shout to celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri for taking care of her tresses, adding, "Sending so much love to my BFF and hair goddess @riawna."

Instagram/Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond

On June 15, the 52-year-old Food Network star detailed how she shed 43 pounds in five months, opening up about her fitness and weight loss journey.

"I'm writing this not as a self-celebration (since it's still very recent, and since I'm still working on it), but (hopefully) as inspiration," Drummond began her blog post. "Because as a 52-year-old lover of food and avoider of exercise, I just really want to share what worked for me."

The Pioneer Woman star then broke down her routine, explaining that she began counting calories "and wrote each item down to a get a daily total," and also weighed her food. Drummond also added more protein to her diet while reducing her sugar and alcohol intake.

Most importantly, she implemented exercise into her daily routine, switching to a standing desk, which motivated her to move around more.

"Whether I walked with the dogs or did the rowing machine (which is in our living room!)," Drummond detailed, referencing some of her workouts. "I learned that making time each day to exercise simply had to be done—because, just like having a baby, there's never a good time...It was a simple shift in mindset, but it was important!"

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
The Real Housewives of Orange County

Goodbye to the O.C., b--ch.

The Bravo reality hit shocked fans when a massive casting shakeup was announced on June 15, with three of its Housewives leaving the show and an old favorite dusting off her tagline.

Heather Dubrow is set to return to RHOC following her 2017 exit, while Kelly Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas will be dropping their oranges after not receiving contracts for season 16. 

E! News has also learned from a source that Noella Bergener will be part of the new batch of episodes as a friend.

Dodd, who is departing after five seasons on the show, told E! News in a statement, "The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better."

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

