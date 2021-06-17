Anderson Cooper Reveals This Text From Ex Benjamin Maisani About Son Wyatt Got Him "Really Pissed"

Anderson Cooper is still taking it one step at a time when it comes to his new role as a dad.
While appearing as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the CNN news anchor—who shares co-parenting duties of son Wyatt with ex Benjamin Maisani—detailed a recent text Benjamin sent him about the 13-month-old's milestones. And let's just say he was not too thrilled about his son's literal baby steps.
"So, just for the first time, I was away in Israel last week," he recalled. "It was my first work trip for 60 Minutes and I was doing an interview and I get this text from Wyatt's other dad, Benjamin, and he said, 'He just walked!!'"
Once the audience responded with a collective "aww," Anderson playfully responded by saying, "Yeah, you would think that would be my reaction." Instead, he admitted, "my reaction was fury."
The 54-year-old proud papa explained that he was not happy he missed one of his son's biggest milestones and admitted a little white lie would've been absolutely fine by him in his book.
"I got really pissed at Benjamin," he admitted, perhaps joking but not joking. "In my household when I grew up, you would lie about everything. He should have just lied. He should have lied and said, 'Oh no, he's not walking at all,' so when I got home and he walked, we'd be like, 'Oh my god! It's the first walk.'"
With Father's Day right around the corner—marking the second for the television host—Anderson revealed that until his son's birth, he didn't truly have a connection to the holiday since his own dad passed away when he was 10.
"The pain was so great for most of my life I didn't know Father's Day was this date," he shared. "And yet, the interesting thing about having a child is it's made me sort of connect with my dad and my mom's past and my brother's past in a way that I never really anticipated. I feel like I'm in communion with them in some strange way. I remember things about my dad that I never remembered before because I'm experiencing them with Wyatt as a dad."
