Vanessa Hudgens Has an Epic Correction to This Caption About Kendall Jenner's "Summer Bod"

Allow Vanessa Hudgens to clarify something: All bodies are summer bodies. Read on for the perfect way the Disney alum made that clear online.

Jun 17, 2021
Vanessa HudgensKendall JennerCelebrities
We're saying OK to this edit from Vanessa Hudgens

The actress took notice of an Instagram post Complex shared on Tuesday, June 15 of Kendall Jenner. In the shots, originally posted by Jenner herself, the reality star posed by the ocean in a string bikini and cover-up shirt. Complex captioned its post, "Summer bod."

But, wait, Hudgens had something to add. "*a* summer bod," she noted in a comment. "Cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods."

She concluded with the quip, "Just sayin."

It's a mantra that gained some traction as of late with stars like Reese Witherspoon publicly co-signing. "Here are my tips on how to have the perfect summer body," the Oscar winner tweeted on June 11. "1. Have a body. That's it. That's the tip."

More than 400,000 people on social media agree with the sentiment since that's how many likes her matching Instagram post has received so far. 

