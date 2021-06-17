Go Inside Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert's Fabulous World With a First Look at Their New E! Series

Watch : Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman"

Gotta love this!

E!'s newest reality series We Got Love Teyana & Iman premieres Thursday, September 2 and follows power couple Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert as they balance romance, business and raising two daughters, Rue and Junie. Teyana, a multi-hyphenate star, is a model-musician-director-actress who also was named Maxim's "Sexiest Woman Alive" in 2021. Seems like she really can do it all!

"We're just sort of figuring it out," Iman, who is a NBA champion and rapper, jokes in the trailer. "The game is changing."

Yet, sometimes parenthood proves to be too much. Teyana cries, "You don't even know what mothers are going through. We're going through so much."

From glamping to starring in Coming 2 America, Teyana has plenty of pinch-me moments. "I was literally standing with Eddie Murphy!" she says with a smile. Teyana and Iman have plenty of outrageous adventures in store, and Teyana even previously teased that family milestone moments will be captured by the reality cameras.