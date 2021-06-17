Mariah Carey Throws Shade at Eminem While Celebrating "Obsessed" Anniversary

Watch : Mariah Carey SLAMS Jay-Z Fallout Rumors

Mariah Carey may be feeling just a little slim shady.



It's been 12 years since the "Honey" singer first shook up the music charts with her hit single "Obsessed"—long presumed to be aimed at rapper Eminem and what she saw as his, well, obsession with her. And in honor of the celebratory occasion, Mariah recently used the song as backing for her entry into the popular "Wipe It Down" TikTok challenge.



In the short video, not only does Mariah go from dressed down to glammed up with a seamless transition, but there's another cameo: The "Slim Shady" rapper himself. (Okay, fine, it's clearly Mariah recreating her version of an Eminem-like personality from the 2009 video).



"Just for laughs," she captioned the June 16 Instagram post. "From last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe tings down. #HappyAnniversaryObsessed."



While she may be laughing now, the feud between the two musicians was quite serious at one point, with swipes being traded between the 8 Mile star and her ex-husband Nick Cannon as recently as 2019.