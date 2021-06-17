Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Look More in Love Than Ever During Malibu Date

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kourtney for Not Showing Love Life

Life keeps getting sweeter for lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

The couple looked completely relaxed and comfortable with each other as they were photographed walking hand-in-hand in Malibu, Calif. during a daytime outing that included a candy run on Wednesday, June 16. A pic below captures a moment from their day together.

Kourtney paired a black top with khakis, while Travis wore a knit cap, in addition to a gray T-shirt over a long-sleeved dark shirt.

An eyewitness tells E! News that the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 45-year-old rocker boyfriend spent about 40 minutes shopping at the stores comprising the Malibu Country Mart upscale mall.

"They visited a couple of stores there, and purchased organic candy at a SunLife Organics juice store," the observer shares. "She was smiling the entire time. They just seem so comfortable with one another."

The individual continues, "They were always together, holding hands. It was sweet."