Erika Jayne Finally Addresses "F--king Complicated" Divorce From Tom Girardi

Watch : Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Their Split

Erika Jayne is ready to talk about her divorce from Tom Girardi, but as the reality star points out, "It's so f--king complicated."

In Wednesday night's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Erika prepares herself for the inevitable discussion with her cast mates, but as she says in the confessional, "There's so many layers to this divorce. It's so f--king complicated. It's very difficult to explain."

Erika says she understands why the ladies are probably "very shocked" and are going to have "a lot of questions," especially since she broke the news over text. That message read, "Ladies, I truly consider you my close friends and this is why I'm reaching out to tell you that I filed for divorce this morning. Thank you for supporting me. This will be tough."

Later in the episode, the ladies gather at Sutton Stracke's for a party, when conversation turns to the divorce. Lisa Rinna said she never anticipated Tom and Erika's split, saying, "I instantly called her and, you know, I was just as surprised as we all were."