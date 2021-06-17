F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos
Vin Diesel Reveals If Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Has Considered Joining Fast & Furious Films

As seen in an exclusive clip from Vin Diesel's interview with E! News' Daily Pop, the F9 star teased the possibility of Paul Walker's daughter joining the Fast & Furious movies.

Watch: Will Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Be in "Fast 10"?

During Vin Diesel's upcoming appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, the star gives fans a lot to think about regarding the possibility of the Fast and Furious franchise featuring an onscreen role for Paul Walker's daughter.

As seen in an exclusive clip from his interview that airs on Thursday, June 17, the 53-year-old actor, best known for playing Dom Toretto in the venerable car-racing film series, shared why it's been important to him that the franchise allow Paul's character, Brian O'Conner, to live on in its cinematic world. Paul died in a car crash in November 2013, while Furious 7 was in the middle of shooting.

"When the tragedy happened back in 2013, we stopped filming Furious 7 for about five months because we were wrapping our heads around what we were going to do, while mourning," Vin recalled. "And the studio accepted a bold decision, which was to allow the character to exist in our mythology." 

The star continued, "And to that end alone, you have to honor that. On a personal level, we started this franchise together. Alongside us starting the franchise, we started a brotherhood. Our brotherhood will outlast the franchise." 

When asked whether Meadow Walker, a 22-year-old model who is also Vin's goddaughter, would ever appear in the films, he gave a very careful answer filled with plenty of pausing. 

"I would not count anything out," the Guardians of the Galaxy voice actor replied cagily. "Let me just—without giving you all of the secrets of Fast 10. Let's just say nothing's ruled out."

Earlier this month, franchise co-star Ludacris told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham that Meadow, in addition to Paul's brother Cody, were "constantly" spending time on set to help the movie's team ensure the late performer's "legacy can be incorporated."

F9 hits theaters on Friday, June 25, and more coverage of the film will be featured on Daily Pop leading up to the release. 

