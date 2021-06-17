Holey Moley Gets Romantic in the Pouring Rain in New Season 3 Clip

Watch : Holey Moley"Holey Moley" Exclusive: Proposal on the Greena"Holey Moley" Exclusive: Proposal on the Green

One lucky couple is about to be celebrating some seriously Holey Matrimony.

In a new clip from the premiere of ABC's smash mini-golf hit Holey Moley, one man named Adrian proves he really has it figured out. When he sees that his girlfriend Katie has gotten the ball in the hole (as you're supposed to do in mini-golf), he does not also get his ball in the hole. This allows his girlfriend to win the round, quipping along the way that he better get her a ring as big as the one spinning on the wedding-themed course.

After missing his own shot, he reveals that while he did not spring for a ring like the massive one she just asked for, he did get her a much smaller ring. There, on the Holey Moley course, in the pouring rain, Adrian asks Katie to marry him, much to the delight of the crowd and commentators Rob Riggle and Joe Tessitore.

"She kicked his ass and then she said yes," Joe says as the couple jumps into the water. "They're gonna take the plunge together."