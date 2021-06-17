Kim Kardashian Teases If She'll Ever Stop Taking Sexy Photos

Kim Kardashian can do it all.
In this clip from part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, which airs tonight, June 17, the E! personality reveals whether she'll pull back on her sexy image now that she's studying to be a lawyer. Per the SKIMS mogul, she considered toning things down before realizing she didn't have to.
"I thought about this," Kim tells host Andy Cohen. "And then I thought, 'You can do it all. You can do whatever you want.'"
Apparently, the mother of four did have a concern during one visit to the White House as she had just posted a sexy snapshot. "I was like, 'I just posted a bikini pic. I hope they're not looking at my Instagram while I'm in here,'" she recalls. "And then I thought, ‘You know, you gotta be you.'"
As to why she wants to keep her image as is? Kim notes that it's "so freeing" to be comfortable in her body. And, as Kim mentions herself, she is in the best shape of her life.
Although, Kim does have one concern about being sexy on social media. "I also don't want to embarrass my kids or make them feel a way if they're in high school," she adds, "and I'm the embarrassing mom that's posting selfies and bikinis."
According to Kim, "there will be limits" as her kids get older. Thankfully, she has her sisters and mom to let her know if something is too risqué. Khloe Kardashian confesses, "We just support each other for what we do, but we also have group chats."
Hilariously, Khloe further reveals that Kim will sometimes send a photo twice in the hope of getting approval from the family. The Good American mogul quips, "She sent it two days in a row thinking we wouldn't remember that it was the same photo from the day before."
While Kim acknowledges that she does listen to her family, she's still convinced the photo will work for National Peach Day. Kylie Jenner declares, "Kimberly, let it go!"
Watch the new sneak peek for yourself above.
