Exclusive

One Guy Appears to Ruin Everything in New Bachelorette Promo

Thomas is causing trouble amongst all of Katie Thurston's suitors in an exclusive new promo for The Bachelorette, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

By Lauren Piester Jun 16, 2021 11:00 PM
One guy on The Bachelorette is about to make a Thom-ass of himself and a Thom-mess of the show. 

According to a new promo, exclusive to E! News, the men appear to be revolting against one guy named Thomas. Thomas might just not be there for the right reasons, and might be more interested in becoming the next Bachelor than actually being with Katie Thurston

The drama gets so intense that the rose ceremony gets stalled, and Nick Viall is called in to "hold you guys accountable." We don't yet know what Nick's holding them accountable for, but Thomas doesn't exactly seem thrilled when Nick calls his name. Another guy calls someone (presumably Thomas) a pathological liar, and another accuses him of only being on the show for a platform. Thomas says he's willing to do anything it takes, "including throwing out the 'love' word." 

Cue Katie with hearts in her eyes. "I'm just happy you're here!" 

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2021 Guide

It's always hard to tell how accurate these promos really are, but not only Katie did promise E! News that there would be some heartbreak along the way, one of the other guys has already warned her that more men are only there for fame and not for love. 

Hopefully the bachelorette can get this sorted out before things start to get serious, but with 22 guys still remaining, she's definitely got some time.

Keep up with all the remaining guys by scrolling down!

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Aaron

26, an insurance agent from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew M.

31, a deputy district attorney from Newport Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Andrew S.

26, a pro football player from Vienna, Austria.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Brendan

26, a firefighter trainee from Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Christian

26, a real estate agent from Boston, MA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Connor B.

29, a math teacher from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Conor C.

28, a former baseball player from Costa Mesa, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
David

27, a technical product specialist from Nashville, TN.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Garrett

29, a software marketing manager from Salinas, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Greg

27, a marketing sales rep from Edison, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Hunter

34, a software strategist from Houston, TX.

ABC
James

30, a software salesman from La Jolla, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
John

27, a bartender from Pacific Beach, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Josh

25, an IT consultant from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Justin

26, an investment sales consultant from Baltimore, MD.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Karl

34, a motivational speaker from Miami, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Kyle

26, a technical recruiter from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Michael

36, a business owner from Akron, OH.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Mike

31, a gym owner from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Quartney

26, a nutrition entrepreneur from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Thomas

28, a real estate broker from Poway, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
Tre

26, a software engineer from Covington, GA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Cody

27, a zipper sales manager from San Diego, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Gabriel

35, an entrepreneur from Charlotte, NC.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Brandon

26, an auto parts manager from Queens, NY.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Jeff

31, a surgical skin salesman from Jersey City, NJ.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Landon

25, a basketball coach from Dallas, TX.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Austin

25, a real estate investor from Mission Viejo, CA.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELIMINATED: Marcus

30, a real estate broker from Portland, OR.

ABC/Craig Sjodin
ELMINATED: Marty

25, a dancer from Reno, NV.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

