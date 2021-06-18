F9Chrissy TeigenKardashiansCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

All the Jaw-Dropping KUWTK Reunion Moments You Won't Want to Miss

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 18, 2021
Kardashians
Spilling all their secrets.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has had plenty of iconic ups and downs over the past 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians—but what really went on behind the scenes? 

On part one of the unprecedented KUWTK reunion, which airs tonight, June 17, following last week's series finale, the reality TV stars didn't hold back in dishing on their past regrets and most memorable moments. Kim Kardashian revealed why she was almost a "runaway bride" before tying the knot with Kris Humphries, and admitted that she will always be Kanye West's "biggest fan." 

Kris Jenner discussed her momager role and even copped to having a favorite kid! Or at least which daughter is the easiest to manage. Khloe Kardashian opened up about the pressures of fame and body-shaming, while Kendall Jenner similarly shared how her life-long anxiety has been "heightened" by the spotlight. And could Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have made it work outside of the reality TV cameras? 

photos
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years

From Kylie Jenner calling out the real reason she became "obsessed" with lipstick to Kim heartbreakingly giving insight into her Paris robbery, keep scrolling to see all the shocking moments from tonight's reunion. 

E!
Kim Admitted to Being "Super Desperate" for Fame

While Kim denied ever calling the paparazzi on herself, she did make the rounds to all the L.A. hotspots back in the day hoping to be seen. "I would stop off at Robertson's, I would stop off at the Ivy to pick up something to go, even if it was some bread to go," Kim joked. "I think I can talk about it because it's so funny. I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you're just super desperate and want that." 

Kim's hard work certainly paid off: Kendall and Kylie both admitted that they "can't even remember a time before we were famous."

Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Would KUWTK Have Been as Successful Without That Sex Tape?

According to Kim, probably not. But she believes that everything happened for a reason. "Luckily, I think that so many years have gone on and so many things have happened that it really erases that," Kim said. "That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. That is something that is being held over my head. I try to not live with any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist. If I could erase any of the stupid things I've done in life, that's probably it and it's more so from being a mom than anything."

E!
Kris Jenner Disapproved of "Famous For Being Famous" Stigma

"I think, if you think about it, we're famous because we have a TV show, just like anyone else would be," momager Kris explained. "We came along at a time when it was the perfect storm."

E!
The Kardashian-Jenners Claimed Their Biggest Haters Were Their Friends

Not everyone wanted to Keep Up With the Kardashians. "Don't you remember having so many haters of our friends?" Kourtney revealed. "Our close friends were such haters and so jealous."

After the hit E! reality series premiered, Kris especially became "alienated" by her friend group. "They really shunned you for a while and then by, like, season three or four, they all now want to be invited to her things," Khloe explained. Kendall was even bullied at school and made fun of for being on TV.

E!
Khloe Regrets Showing Kim & Kourtney's Intense Physical Fight On-Air

The Kardashian-Jenner family aren't just the stars of KUWTK: They're also producers with editing power. Khloe especially regretted showing certain aspects of their private family life onscreen, including the infamous fight between Kourtney and Kim that escalated into a physical altercation. While Kris agreed it was a touchy subject to make public, the family unanimously decided to include it. 

E!
Kris Jenner Revealed Her Easiest and Hardest Child to Manage

Kris, a.k.a. the self-proclaimed "organizer of all the chaos," does have her limits when it comes to being a momager. After "throwing a lot of spaghetti on the walls" to see which career paths for her children would succeed, Kris admitted there is an easiest daughter to manage: Kendall.

Kourtney, on the other hand, is definitely the hardest to work with, according to Kris. "I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really into doing. So my answer is 'no' to most things, and if it's going to be 'yes,' I want to know everything I'm being asked of," Kourtney explained. And yes, Kris does take a standard manager's 10 percent cut of all their deals. "Our mom is giving us our careers," Khloe added. "It's only fair she gets paid for that."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Does Kris Jenner Really Have a Favorite Child?

Kris' love for her kids isn't tied to how much money they make, despite the jokes from her brood. "I think it first started because Kim was the first one that was having these really lucrative deals and Kourtney and I were more so left to the Dash and the Smooch stores," Khloe recalled. "We knew it was a sensitive topic for my mom. We would almost just, like, do it to screw with her a little bit. Then Kylie came around and we saw there was something there."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Shared the Origin of Her Lip Kit Empire

Even though Kylie is humble about her self-made billionaire status, she does have one ex to thank for motivating her to start her lip kits that catapulted her to makeup mogul status. Kylie's first kiss didn't go as planned after her then-love interest commented on her "small" lips. "From then on I felt un-kissable," Kylie heartbreaking revealed. "I had an insecurity because this guy said something to me one time. Then I got an obsession with makeup because I would over-line my lips and it just made me feel confident." Expect a lip kit to be named after him!

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Boohoo.com
Kylie Is "Not Friends" with Ex Tyga

After dating Tyga on and off for close to three years, Kylie gave an update on where things stand between herself and the rapper. "We're not friends, but we're OK," Kylie explained. "If I see him out or if I run into him anywhere, I always wish him well. I have no bad feelings to him."

YouTube
Kylie Opened Up About Hiding Her Pregnancy

Kylie famously chose not to share her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster on KUWTK. "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me, personally," Kylie reflected. "I didn't know how I would bring that to the public, too. I think it was just something I needed to go through by myself." 

Khloe added that Kylie's pregnancy was "very joyous in our private life," while Kendall called Kylie's secret "the greatest decision" she had ever made.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School
Why Wasn't Travis Scott on KUWTK?

Quite simply, because he didn't need to be! "Sometimes he didn't want to be filmed," Kylie said about the Grammy-winning father of her daughter Stormi. "I never pressured him to be on the show."

The co-parenting exes also haven't ruled out rekindling things. "I'm not thinking about marriage right now, but I hope to get married one day," Kylie said about her future.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KKW Beauty
Kim Detailed Her Fall Out with Ex-BFF Paris Hilton

Best friends for never? Kim admitted that she was "blindsided" when Paris Hilton stopped talking to her. "She did that interview about something negative to me, called my butt fat or something gross," Kim stated. "But we spoke afterwards and had a real, like, mature conversation about that. And then I think we drifted for a while. But we're super back cool." 

Kim also knows that Paris helped her rise to fame. "I will never ever think that I'm too good to not know where I came from or understand she was a big part of my career and my life," Kim concluded. "Just being her best friend so long...she opened up my mind to a whole other world and I'll always be so grateful for those experiences. We have a really good relationship now." 

Seth Browarnik/startraksphoto.com
Kris Tried to Talk Kim Out of Marrying Kris Humphries

Yes, Kim was almost a runaway bride! Even though Kourtney thought that Kim and Kris Humphries were a great match at the time, Khloe and Kris advised Kim to re-think marrying the NBA player. "I said, 'Listen, if you really don't want to do this, I don't think you should do it,'" Kris remembered. Kim admitted to feeling pressure from the reality TV cameras to not be "known as the runaway bride" forever. "I felt like I was going to let everyone down," Kim revealed. "If you have cold feet for anyone out there listening, it's not it." 

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Kim Still Has "Lots Of Love" for Kanye West

Despite their ongoing divorce, Kim gushed about ex Kanye West. "My marriage with Kanye and my kids is so real and lots of love, and that to me was, like, my first real marriage," Kim revealed. "In no way I would want someone not to think I didn't give it my all or try. We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much. That was my friend first, first and foremost for a long time. So I can't see that going away. I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan. He's the father of my kids. He will always be family." 

Instagram / Van Jonesf
Kim Shut Down Those Van Jones Dating Rumors

As a mother of four, Kim explained she is looking for an entirely different relationship today. "I just value privacy and I want something that is real," the SKIMS founder explained. So what about CNN anchor Van Jones? "Van texted me and was like, 'This rumor has gotten me so many dates and I'm so grateful, so I owe you,'" Kim said with a laugh. She also clarified she is not dating Maluma: "I've seen him a few times always in Miami, such a nice guy. So nice." 

E!
Kim Is a Completely Different Person Following Her Robbery

Since her traumatic 2016 armed robbery, Kim no longer keeps her expensive jewelry at her house. "I thought that made me," Kim admitted of her past obsession with material goods. "The things I valued before that happened genuinely are completely different than what I value now. 'Things' don't make me." Khloe even added that Kim is a more attentive sister following the experience.

E!
Could Kourtney and Scott Have Made It Work Off-Camera?

Things may have turned out differently for exes Kourtney and Scott Disick had they not done KUWTK. So would they have still been together? "Probably," Kourtney revealed. "But I think everything happens for a reason. That's what was meant to be." 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Kendall Gave Insight into How Fame Affects Her Anxiety

Kendall has been famous most of her life, but she doesn't believe that the spotlight led to her anxiety issues. "I don't think it's to blame because it's something that I remember dealing with really young," Kendall admitted. "But I think fame brought it to a new level and I think the things we all have to deal with on a daily basis is not normal...I think it's always really high-energy and it definitely heightens the experience." 

Instagram
North West Helped Find the Rat in Their Inner Circle

Leave it to North West to be at the center of an inner circle scandal! Kim sent a photo of her daughter to a select few close friends to trace whether or not it was then leaked to the press. Although, Kim's plan unraveled after losing track of who received the pics, it's clear there was a rat in the Kardashian-Jenner friend group.

