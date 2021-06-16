Here's What's Really Going on Between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

The insider continued, "Travis is enamored by Kylie and would do anything for her and Stormi. He really wanted her back and has been trying for weeks now. Kylie loves seeing Travis as a dad and is grateful they can make it work for Stormi. They have a great thing going right now and are really happy. They have truly always loved each other but needed a break during a busy time in their lives to figure it all out."

While Tuesday marked the first time Kylie and Travis have been spotted at a red carpet event, the two have often spent time together since their 2019 split as they co-parent Stormi. Most recently, they traveled with their daughter to the rapper's hometown of Houston, where the adults enjoyed some time on their own on a playground, as seen in a video Kylie shared on Instagram in late May.

"Kylie has been spending time with Travis' family and really wants Stormi to be close with them," the first family source told E! News. "They are both into it and love the family they have created."