Lindsay Lohan Shares Never-Before-Seen Photo From The Parent Trap’s London Set

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Honors Late "Parent Trap" Mom on B-Day

Lindsay Lohan is reminding fans that even long after playing twins in The Parent Trap, she's still a sweet sibling in real life.



In honor of her younger brother Dakota's 25th birthday, the 34-year-old actress shared a never-before-seen throwback pic of the two in London while the actress was on set filming The Parent Trap.



"Happy Birthday!!" she captioned the heartwarming post. "Love you so much Dakota! So blessed to be your big sister. Wishing you the best of best birthdays. Love you." In the June 16 Instagram post, the star is seen dressed in one of her characters' well-known ensembles while holding her younger brother. The two struck the cute pose outside of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben in London, where several scenes in the movie were filmed. The Mean Girls star also posted another photo of the duo in their later years.



Lindsay and Dakota's mom, Dina Lohan, also expressed well wishes for the birthday boy within the comments section of the precious post.