A Career to Remember: Shane West Shares the Secrets Behind His Biggest Roles

Watch : "A Walk to Remember" Turns 18 & Mandy Steals Our Heart: E! News Rewind

Twenty years ago, there was a very good chance you were nursing a serious crush on Shane West.

Just six months away from his breakout performance in 2002's A Walk to Remember, West was one of Hollywood's hottest young stars, slowly but steadily racking up roles in teen movies, such as Whatever It Takes, and hit TV shows, including a quick appearance on Boy Meets World.

But after A Walk to Remember turned him into a bona fide leading man, West, now 43, did something unexpected: He chose to diversify his career rather than capitalize on the success of the movie with more of the same. He starred in indies. He was the lead singer of the band Johnny Was. He joined the cast of ER, kicking off a long and successful string of roles on TV shows, including Nikita, Salem and Gotham.

And his most recent performance in No Running, which premiered at The Tribeca Film Festival, may just be his most ambitious yet. Talk about the wild West.