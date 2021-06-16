Why John Stamos Feels He "Could Have Never Been a Father" Before Getting Sober

Have mercy on John Stamos because fatherhood isn't as easy as it appears on TV.

With Father's Day just around the corner, the Full House alum gave E!'s Lilliana Vazquez a hilarious update on son Billy. According to the Big Shot star, 3-year-old Billy loves to hide things in his guitar.

"I should do a show, like, 'What's in Daddy's Guitar?'" John quipped on the June 16 episode of E! News' Daily Pop. "Literally, I'll find like a pair of sunglasses in there. He thinks it's funny, and it is funny."

Billy's other favorite pastime? To hide behind things and scare his famous father. John confessed, "I didn't realize this until now, but I'm a jumpy guy. He scares me."

Regardless, it's clear that being a dad is John's favorite role to date as he gushed, "Being a parent is about sacrifice. You don't get rewarded for it. You don't get a trophy or a ring, but what you do get is, you get a child who is more loving, more kind and a smarter version of you, and I think that's really special."